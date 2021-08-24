Millennium Management LLC Sells 40,771 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

