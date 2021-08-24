IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Critical Contrast

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

This table compares IPG Photonics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.16% 19.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IPG Photonics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $219.61, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $127.01, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.51 $159.57 million $3.81 44.25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 12.65 $18.19 billion $3.39 32.73

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.