Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Salisbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.85 -$80.53 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.60 $11.94 million $4.20 11.64

Salisbury Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Salisbury Bancorp 28.81% 12.54% 1.17%

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

