Millennium Management LLC Takes $509,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

