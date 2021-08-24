Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $249.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the lowest is $228.29 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $874.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

APLE opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,951 shares of company stock valued at $86,437 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

