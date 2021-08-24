CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $207.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.70 million and the lowest is $206.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $810.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $813.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $871.15 million, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $873.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

