Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,028.00

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,028 ($13.43) and last traded at GBX 1,026.14 ($13.41), with a volume of 26335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

