Morgan Stanley Sells 341,105 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 341,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 45,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

