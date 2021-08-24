EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of EPR Properties worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

