Morgan Stanley Sells 92,605 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

