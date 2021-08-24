Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Gene Yoon Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.