Donald Robert Njegovan Buys 7,500 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$20,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 187,412 shares in the company, valued at C$502,264.16.

Donald Robert Njegovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Donald Robert Njegovan bought 7,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$20,925.00.

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -55.88. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.45.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

