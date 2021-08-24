Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,386,755.52 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.
- On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.
- On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
