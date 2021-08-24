Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,386,755.52 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

