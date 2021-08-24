Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total transaction of C$630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,394,030.16.
Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$596,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.35 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
