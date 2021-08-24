Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

BMTC opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.