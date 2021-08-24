Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000.

RYF stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $63.12.

