Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of SAR opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

