Royal Bank of Canada Has $268,000 Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 903,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $475,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,676.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,178,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

