Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

