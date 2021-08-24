Royal Bank of Canada Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $8,184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $640.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

