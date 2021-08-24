Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $813.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

