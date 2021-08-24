Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,038 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 221,126 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 758,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,400.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,146 shares of company stock worth $2,395,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.