Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,621 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

