Royal Bank of Canada Has $282,000 Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $23.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.