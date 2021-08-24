Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 32,521 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $126.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79.

