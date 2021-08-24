Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 4,794 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Momo by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Momo stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

