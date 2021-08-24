Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.