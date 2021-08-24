Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Regulus Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 317,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

