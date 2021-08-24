Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CDXC stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $555.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

