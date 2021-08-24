Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

