Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report sales of $616.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.90 million and the lowest is $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,463,116 shares of company stock valued at $189,264,839 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

