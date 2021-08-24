Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

