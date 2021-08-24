Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.17 Million

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report $165.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $173.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $640.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $658.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $773.53 million, with estimates ranging from $716.90 million to $854.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

