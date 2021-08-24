Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE:COOK opened at $27.29 on Monday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

