Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Traeger presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

