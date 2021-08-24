Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

