Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several analysts have commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilltop by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

