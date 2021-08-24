Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €33.86 ($39.84) on Monday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.99.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

