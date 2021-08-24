HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Financial Survey

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.67 billion 1.40 $135.50 million $0.57 17.39 CEVA $100.33 million 10.36 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,531.00

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.70% 8.94% 7.07% CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

Risk and Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HUYA and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.04%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

HUYA beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

