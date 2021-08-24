Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.