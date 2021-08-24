Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD opened at $45.29 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

