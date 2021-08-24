Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,245,711.08. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$840,786.40. Insiders have sold a total of 837,696 shares of company stock worth $4,555,878 in the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

