MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

MDWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Aegis reduced their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.55.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. On average, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

