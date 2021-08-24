Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Isabella Bank (ISBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS: ISBA):

8/18/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. "

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. Isabella Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

