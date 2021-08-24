HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of HEXO opened at $2.55 on Monday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HEXO by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HEXO by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

