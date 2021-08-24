Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.71.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $145.55 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.