Celsius’ (CELH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $70.55 on Monday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 503.93 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

