Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.
NYSE:MX opened at $19.16 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
