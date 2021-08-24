Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE:MX opened at $19.16 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

