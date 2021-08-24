The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $360.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $336.29 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $339.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.