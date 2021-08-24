Reviewing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and The Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.61 $218.40 million N/A N/A The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.25 $2.70 billion $10.48 15.26

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.50% 19.11% 4.20% The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial and The Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Travelers Companies 2 5 5 0 2.25

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $691.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.27%. The Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $157.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than The Travelers Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Travelers Companies has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

